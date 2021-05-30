RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (29 May 2021)

Total daily tests: 616 New confirmed cases: 2 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,589 Active cases: 56 Recoveries: 17,861 (6 new) Currently admitted: 4 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 672 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

