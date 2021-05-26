RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (25 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total daily tests: 616 New confirmed cases: 13 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,570 Active cases: 44 Recoveries: 17,854 (9 new) Currently admitted: 5 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 672 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

5 things to know about the law which forces men to marry more than 1 wife