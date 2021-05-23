RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (22 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total daily tests: 503 New confirmed cases: 4 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,550 Active cases: 49 Recoveries: 17,829 (5 new) Currently admitted: 6 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 672 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, others attend Ikechukwu's wedding

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

5 foods to avoid if you have stomach ulcer

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

NDLEA arrests suspected drug lord with N8 billion worth of cocaine

Why men hurt more than women after breakups