RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (21 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total daily tests: 713 New confirmed cases: 7 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,546 Active cases: 50 Recoveries: 17,824 (5 new) Currently admitted: 4 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 672 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Nigerians will submit their phone identities to government in July

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

America won't pay ISWAP $7 million reward for 'killing' Shekau

Ordinary President Ahmad Isah admits he made a 'stupid mistake' by slapping lady

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

NCC will capture IMEI of phones automatically, no need for Nigerians to submit