Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (2 June 2021)
Total daily tests: 664 New confirmed cases: 17 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,618 Active cases: 63 Recoveries: 17,882 (6 new) Currently admitted: 9 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 673 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227
