RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (2 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total daily tests: 664 New confirmed cases: 17 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,618 Active cases: 63 Recoveries: 17,882 (6 new) Currently admitted: 9 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 673 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps receives proposal to change Nigeria's name to UAR

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Shoprite finally leaves Nigeria for good

Rema, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, Sho Madjozi, Master KG and and Nasty C named on Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list

CAN demands removal of Sharia from 1999 constitution

Buhari vows to crack down very hard on Biafra, Yoruba Nation campaigners

Gov Ortom's aide has been assassinated by gunmen

Nigerian designer Ugo Monye threatens legal action against 'Coming 2 America' producers over infringement

Davido's baby mama Sophie Momodu says she wept when she realised her daughter wasn't going to bear her surname