Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (14 June 2021)

Total daily tests: 501 New confirmed cases: 10 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,746 Active cases: 118 Recoveries: 17,952 (3 new) Currently admitted: 15 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 676 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

