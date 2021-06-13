RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (12 June 2021)

Total daily tests: 504 New confirmed cases: 9 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,732 Active cases: 113 Recoveries: 17,943 (5 new) Currently admitted: 18 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 676 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

