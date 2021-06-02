RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (1 June 2021)

Total daily tests: 629 New confirmed cases: 6 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,601 Active cases: 52 Recoveries: 17,856 (2 new) Currently admitted: 6 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 673 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

