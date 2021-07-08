RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (7 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total Daily Tests: 774 New Confirmed Cases: 112 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 19,522 Active Cases: 500 Recoveries: 18,338 (15 new) Currently admitted: 52 New deaths: 1 Total deaths: 684 Total vaccinated to date: Received 1st dose: 37,402; Received 1st and 2nd dose: 11,124

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency says Sunday Igboho is a terrorist who was rightly dealt with by DSS

'Leave my boy alone,' Angelique Kidjo claps back at Burna Boy's critics

Chief of Army Staff donates N2m to veteran actor Samanja

Check out photos and videos from Richard Mofe-Damijo's star studded 60th birthday party

NGO donates money to man to feed his 7 children, he uses it to marry second wife

Fire guts Synagogue Church after candlelight procession for Prophet T.B Joshua

If a man truly loves you, he'll never do these 7 things to you

21-year-old man who’s spent 15 years in primary 1 says he wants to be President (video)

Emefiele and AGF Malami have been accused of covering Billion Naira corruption at NIRSAL [Pulse Exclusive]