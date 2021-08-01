RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (31 July 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 1,076 Active Cases: 4,274 New Deaths: 8 New Confirmed Cases: 464 Recoveries: 20,918 (215 New) Total Deaths: 787 (CFR 3.0%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 25,979 Currently Admitted: 248

Total Vaccinated to Date Received 1st Dose: 38,326 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 27,341

