Total Vaccinated to Date Received 1st Dose: 38,326 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 27,341
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (30 July 2021)
Total Daily Tests: 1,774 Active Cases: 4,033 New Deaths: 7 New Confirmed Cases: 667 Recoveries: 20,703 (227 New) Total Deaths: 779 (CFR 3.1%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 25,515 Currently Admitted: 252
