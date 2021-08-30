Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (30 August 2021)
Total Daily Tests: 1,126 Active Cases: 7,835 New Deaths: 13 New Confirmed Cases: 226 Recoveries: 34,125 (576 New) Total Deaths: 1,094 (CFR 2.5%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 43,054 Currently Admitted: 253 Fully vaccinated: 154,203
