Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (27 June 2021)
Total daily tests: 429 New confirmed cases: 17 Cumulative confirmed cases: 19,035 Active cases: 262 Recoveries: 18,095 (17 new) Currently admitted: 32 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 678 Total vaccinated to date: Received 1st dose: 37,231; Received 1st and 2nd dose: 10,392
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng