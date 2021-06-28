RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (27 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total daily tests: 429 New confirmed cases: 17 Cumulative confirmed cases: 19,035 Active cases: 262 Recoveries: 18,095 (17 new) Currently admitted: 32 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 678 Total vaccinated to date: Received 1st dose: 37,231; Received 1st and 2nd dose: 10,392

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Super TV CEO murder suspect begs for forgiveness, says she does not want to die

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it (video)

Iyabo Ojo's daughter graduates from Babcock University

Ataga’s Murder: Family of Super TV CEO wants Police to go beyond arrest of suspect

Pasuma joins 'Gangs of Lagos' cast [See photos]

69-year-old woman wrongfully jailed for 11 years set free under Justice-for-All programme

Tonto Dikeh is reportedly dating activist Prince Kpokpogri

21-yr-old UNILAG student explains why she killed Super TV CEO after 4 months of romantic relationship

VGMA21: Good, bad and ugly on the red carpet of Industry Night