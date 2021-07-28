RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (27 July 2021)

Total daily tests: 1,205 New confirmed cases: 361 Cumulative confirmed cases: 23,708 Active cases: 2,639 Recoveries: 20,304 (147 new) Currently admitted: 222 New deaths: 6 Total deaths: 765 Total vaccinated to date Received 1st dose: 38,326 Received 1st and 2nd dose: 27,341

