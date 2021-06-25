RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (24 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total daily tests: 829 New confirmed cases: 49 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,947 Active cases: 210 Recoveries: 18,059 (9 new) Currently admitted: 26 New deaths: 1 Total deaths: 678 Total vaccinated to date: Received 1st dose: 36,601; Received 1st and 2nd dose: 8,803

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

21-yr-old UNILAG student explains why she killed Super TV CEO after 4 months of romantic relationship

'They thought I wasn't going to survive alone, now I'm richer' - Peter Okoye

From 5 attempts within 17 years to earn Masters, Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

“I wanted to be popular international armed robber” - Man nabbed in Nigeria fingers Ghana

“Never marry a man who already has a child” – Lady warns with amazing reason

#BBNaija Reunion: Dorathy admits she gave BrightO a 'Bl**w Job' [Highlights]

Anti-virus creator John McAfee 'kills himself' in prison cell

Nigeria will lose 10 years of economic growth this year, World Bank warns

Twitter goes crazy as Wizkid receives his Grammy plaque