Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (18 August 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 2,725 Active Cases: 9,299 New Deaths: 10 New Confirmed Cases: 769 Recoveries: 27,770 (570 New) Total Deaths: 307(CFR 2.5%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 38,030 Currently Admitted: 307 Fully vaccinated: 115,927

