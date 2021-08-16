RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (16 August 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 2,036 Active Cases: 8,764 New Deaths: 8 New Confirmed Cases: 506 Recoveries: 26,808(385New) Total Deaths: 942 (CFR 2.6%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 36,514 Currently Admitted: 326 Fully vaccinated: 102,749

