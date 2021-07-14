RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (14 July 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 871 Active Cases: 1,236 New Deaths: 0 New Confirmed Cases: 209 Recoveries: 18,557(24 new) Total Deaths: 696 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 20,489 Currently Admitted: 143

Total Vaccinated to Date: Received 1st dose: 37,997 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 22,072

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

