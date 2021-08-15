RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (14 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total Daily Tests: 1,898 Active Cases: 8,921 New Deaths: 12 New Confirmed Cases: 501 Recoveries: 26,006(455 New) Total Deaths: 924(CFR 2.6%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 35,851 Currently Admitted: 348 Fully vaccinated: 100,126

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

4 natural ways to get rid of whiteheads on the nose

Justin Bieber releases his own video for Wizkid's 'Essence (Remix)'

If he does not do these 5 things for you, let him go

Fact-Check: The widely circulated quote of Rihanna claiming to be Igbo is false

Here are 4 types of single ladies that men avoid

Nigeria’s basketball team lose their opening game at Tokyo Olympic Games

Some people will stab you in the back for a meal- Kate Henshaw on Nollywood industry

You should listen to Ayra Starr's debut album , '19 & Dangerous'