Total Vaccinated to Date: Received 1st dose: 37,558 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 13,893
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (12 July 2021)
Total Daily Tests: 1,005 Active Cases: 890 New Deaths: 3 New Confirmed Cases: 162 Recoveries: 18,495 (29 new) Total Deaths: 695 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 20,080 Currently Admitted: 108
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng