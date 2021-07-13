RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (12 July 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 1,005 Active Cases: 890 New Deaths: 3 New Confirmed Cases: 162 Recoveries: 18,495 (29 new) Total Deaths: 695 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 20,080 Currently Admitted: 108

Total Vaccinated to Date: Received 1st dose: 37,558 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 13,893

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

