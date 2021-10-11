Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (11 October 2021)
Total Daily Tests: 967 Active Cases: 397 New Deaths: 2 New Confirmed Cases: 8 Recoveries: 44,658(47New) Total Deaths: 1,229(CFR 2.7%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 46,284 Currently Admitted: 28 Fully vaccinated: 223,370
