Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (11 August 2021)
Total Daily Tests: 2,706 Active Cases: 7,906 New Deaths: 7 New Confirmed Cases: 767 Recoveries: 24,763 (454 New) Total Deaths: 896 (CFR 2.7%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 32,565 Currently Admitted: 343 Received at least one dose: 87,590 Fully vaccinated: 76,530
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng