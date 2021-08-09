Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (08 August 2021)
Total Daily Tests: 1,335 New Confirmed Cases: 273 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 31,060 Active Cases: 6,669 Recoveries: 23,530 (437 New) Currently Admitted: 297 New Deaths: 17 Total Deaths: 861 (CFR 2.8%) Received at least one dose: 65,243 Fully vaccinated: 54,183
