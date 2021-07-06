RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (06 July 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 741 New Confirmed Cases: 96 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 19,410 Active Cases: 404 Recoveries: 18,323 (52 new) Currently admitted: 47 New deaths: 1 Total deaths: 683 Total vaccinated to date: Received 1st dose: 37,402; Received 1st and 2nd dose: 11,124

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
