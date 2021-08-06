Total Daily Tests: 2,358 Active Cases: 6,746 New Deaths: 8 New Confirmed Cases: 980 Recoveries: 22,796 (350 New) Total Deaths: 835 (CFR 2.7%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 30,377 Currently Admitted: 295 Received at least one dose: 65,243 Fully vaccinated: 54,183
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (06 August 2021)
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi's COVID19 update
