Total Daily Tests: 2,809 Active Cases: 6,124 New Deaths: 9 New Confirmed Cases: 862 Recoveries: 22,446 (319 New) Total Deaths: 827 (CFR 2.8%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 29,397 Currently Admitted: 281 Received at least one dose: 57,503 Fully vaccinated: 46,443
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (05 August 2021)
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi's COVID19 update
