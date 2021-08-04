RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (04 August 2021)

Today, Eswatini has gone beyond the one thousand mark in new daily recorded COVID-19 cases for the very first time. Now more than ever, remember to avoid crowds, wear your face mask, wash your hands &amp; practice social distancing!

Total Daily Tests: 2,227 Active Cases: 5,590 New Deaths: 5 New Confirmed Cases: 1,068 Recoveries: 22,127 (306 New) Total Deaths: 818 (CFR 2.9%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 28,535 Currently Admitted: 284 Received at least one dose: 49,529 Fully vaccinated: 38,469

