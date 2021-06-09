Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (8 June 2021)

Out of these, seventy-one patients are from Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in Asmara, Central Region. Fifteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Afabet (14), and Massawa (1); Northern Red Sea Region. Eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (4), Senafe (2), and Areza (2); Southern Region. The last four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Keren, Anseba Region.