Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (8 June 2021)

Ninety-eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in the Central, Northern Red Sea, Southern, and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, seventy-one patients are from Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in Asmara, Central Region. Fifteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Afabet (14), and Massawa (1); Northern Red Sea Region. Eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (4), Senafe (2), and Areza (2); Southern Region. The last four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, sixty-seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (63), and Southern (4), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,054 while the number of deaths is 14.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 4,597.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

