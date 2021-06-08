Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (7 June 2021)

Out of these, sixteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (12), Senafe (2), and Tsorona (2); Southern Region. Fourteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Barentu (6), Adibara (5), Tessenei (2), and Om-Hajer (1); Gash Barka Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.