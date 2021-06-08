RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (7 June 2021)

Thirty eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Southern, Gash Barka, Central and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, sixteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (12), Senafe (2), and Tsorona (2); Southern Region. Fourteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Barentu (6), Adibara (5), Tessenei (2), and Om-Hajer (1); Gash Barka Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, sixty three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (44), Gash Barka (17), and Southern (2), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 3,987while the number of deaths is 14.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 4,499.

