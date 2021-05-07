RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (6 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Twenty-seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern Red Sea, and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Apo

Out of these, seventeen patients are from Quarantine Centers Asmara, Central Region. Nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Assab (8), and Rahaita (1); Southern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region.

Recommended articles

On the other hand, sixty-four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (52), and Central (12), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to date has accordingly risen to 3602 while the number of deaths stands at 12.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has also increased to 3734.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Media files

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Ministry of Information, Eritrea Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Rev Mbaka cries out: 'Catholic Church is stopping me from celebrating mass'

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Nigerians mourn with Pastor Adeboye on Twitter following the death of his son

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Students kidnapped from Kaduna college regain freedom

Men with large noses tend to have bigger penises, a new study finds