Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (5 August 2021)

Five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, three patients are from the Quarantine Centers in the Central Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (1) and Tesenei (1); Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (5) and Central (4) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,484 while the number of deaths stands at 35.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,573.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Media files

