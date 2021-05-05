RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (4 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Om-Hajer (5), and Ali Ghidir (1), in Gash Barka Region; and Asmara (2), Central Region, respectively.

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Apo

On the other hand, seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Anseba (3), and Northern Red Sea (4), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

Recommended articles

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 3503 while the number of deaths stands at 12.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has also increased to 3681.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Media files

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Ministry of Information, Eritrea Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

Presidency says it has uncovered plot to overthrow Buhari