On the other hand, seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Anseba (3), and Northern Red Sea (4), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.
Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (4 May 2021)
Eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Om-Hajer (5), and Ali Ghidir (1), in Gash Barka Region; and Asmara (2), Central Region, respectively.
