Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (29 April 2021)

Twelve patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out at Quarantine Centers in the Southern, Central and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera, Southern Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has accordingly increased to 3671.

The total number of recovered patients to-date is 3492 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

