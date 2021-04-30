Out of these, six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera, Southern Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.
Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (29 April 2021)
Twelve patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out at Quarantine Centers in the Southern, Central and Anseba Regions.
