Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (28 July 2021)

Out of these, ten patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Keren (4) and Geleb (2); Anseba Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Nakfa (1) and Massawa (1); Northern Red Sea Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (1) and Aligider (1); Gash Barka Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Segeneity (1) and Mendefera (1); Southern Region.