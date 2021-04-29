RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (28 April 2021)

Nineteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern Red Sea, Southern, and Central Regions.

Out of these, thirteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (8), Ali-Ghidir (2), Barentu (1), Goluj (1), and Om-Hajer (1); Gash Barka Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tio (2), and Assab (1); Southern Red Sea Region. Two other patients are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (1), and Mendefera (1); Southern Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Asmara; Central Region.

On the other hand, thirty-seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Gash Barka (36), and Central (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3492 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3659.

