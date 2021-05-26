Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (25 May 2021)

Out of these, six patients are from Quarantine Center in Gelaalo, Northern Red Sea Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region. Three other patients are from Quarantine Center in Om-Hajer, Gash Barka region. Two patients are from Quarantine Center in Senafe, Southern Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.