Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (19 April 2021)

Out of these, eighteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Goluj (6), Adibara (5), Ali-Ghidir (4), and Mensura (3), Gash Barka region. Seventeen patients are from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region. Seven patients are from Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (1), and Adi-Quala (1), Southern Region. One patient is from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.