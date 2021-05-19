RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (18 May 2021)

Eleven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gelaalo (5), Northern Red Sea Region; Asmara (5), Central Region; and, Tessenei (1), Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, twenty four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (22), Central (1), and Southern (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3,700 while the number of deaths stands at 14.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3,879.

