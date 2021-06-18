RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (17 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Eighty six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, Northern Red Sea, and Gash Barka Regions.

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Ministry of Information, Eritrea 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Out of these, fifty three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Twenty eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (11), Adi-Kaieh (7), Tsorona (6), Decamere (3), and Senafe (1); Southern Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ghindae (2), and Nakfa (1); Northern Red Sea Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Center in Goluj (2), Gash Barka Region.

Recommended articles

On the other hand, one hundred sixteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (82), and Southern (34) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 76-year old and 74-year old patients in the Anseba Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,654 while the number of deaths has increased to 19.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has also risen to 5,194.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (Watch)

'You had no kobo na package we dey package' - Iyabo Ojo's ex PA says as they drag each other on Instagram

Pastor arrested for killing and burying wife in shallow grave behind his house

Police throw birthday party for robber arrested on his 18th birthday (video)

Iyabo Ojo calls out her bestie Omo Brish on IG for throwing shades at her

Angry youths dump dead body at Gov Makinde's office after violent clash in Ibadan

I've not had sex for 23 years although my husband urged me to get it outside – Woman cries

Actress Lilian Esoro sparks romance rumours with footballer Odion Ighalo

Farmer shoots 18-year-old herdsman to death for grazing on his farm