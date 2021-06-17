RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (16 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Ninety six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, Anseba, and Gash Barka Regions.

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Ministry of Information, Eritrea 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Out of these, sixty four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Thirteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (4), Decamere (3), Tsorona (3), Dibarwa (2), and Senafe (1); Southern Region. Ten patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tessenei (2), Goluj (2), Adibara (2), Ali-Ghidir (2), and Barentu (1); Gash Barka Region.

Recommended articles

On the other hand, fifty two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,538 while the number of deaths stands at 17.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,108.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Media files

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Ministry of Information, Eritrea 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (Watch)

I've not had sex for 23 years although my husband urged me to get it outside – Woman cries

Actress Lilian Esoro sparks romance rumours with footballer Odion Ighalo

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Victims of Brisk Capital share stories of how a 21-year-old scammed them all

Farmer shoots 18-year-old herdsman to death for grazing on his farm

Actor Baba Ijesha denied bail, to remain in detention till July

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Ahmed Musa expresses his frustration after he was chased out of the field by fans in an ugly incident in Kano