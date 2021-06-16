Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (15 June 2021)

Out of these, ten patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (6), Hirghigho (4); Northern Red Sea Region. Nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (5), Senafe (3), and Decamere (1); Southern Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Center in Wade; Southern Red Sea Region. Four patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Center in Ghirmaika, Gash Barka Region.