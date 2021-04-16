RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (15 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern, Central, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Ministry of Information, Eritrea

Apo

Out of these, two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tessenei (1), and Goluj (1), Gash Barka region. Two other patients are from the Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region. Similarly, two patients are from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

Recommended articles

On the other hand, seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (6), and Anseba (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3280 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3486.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Media files

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Ministry of Information, Eritrea Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive