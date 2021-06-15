Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (14 June 2021)

Out of these, eighty one patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Forty six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Decamere (20), Mendefera (16), Adi Quala (4), Areza (2), Dibarwa (2), Senafe (1), Quatiti (1); Southern Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region. The last three patients are from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.