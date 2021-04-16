RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (14 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Ten patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Adibara (5), and Ghirmaika (5), in the Gash Barka Region.

Ministry of Information, Eritrea

Apo

On the other hand, forty two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (40), and Southern (2), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

Recommended articles

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3273 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3479.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Media files

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Ministry of Information, Eritrea Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife