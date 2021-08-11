RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (11 August 2021)

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka and Central Regions.

Out of these, three patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Omhajer (2) and Adibara (1); Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, sixteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Anseba (12) and Central (4) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,514 while the number of deaths stands at 36.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,593.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

