RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (02 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Twelve patient have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Anseba, Northern Red Sea, and Central Regions.

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Ministry of Information, Eritrea

Out of these, six patients are from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Five patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Ghinda (2), Afabet (2), and Massawa (1); Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

Recommended articles

On the other hand, twelve patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (10) and Southern (2) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,456 while the number of deaths stands at 35.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,559.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Media files

Ministry of Information, Eritrea
Ministry of Information, Eritrea 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Maria accuses Yerins of harassment, says she caught him ogling her

BBNaija 2021: 5 highlights from housemates' 1st Saturday night party

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

BBNaija 2021: Maria and Pere survive wild card eviction

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Nigeria’s basketball team lose their opening game at Tokyo Olympic Games

Van Vicker finally graduates from university after 24 years

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)