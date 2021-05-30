RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 30 May 2021, 9 am EAT

Authors:

APO Importer

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (4,823,429), deaths (130,277) and recoveries (4,360,420) by region:

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Central (173,028 cases; 2,787 deaths; 159,208 recoveries):

Recommended articles

Burundi (4,715; 6; 4,198), Cameroon (77,982; 1,270; 72,926), CAR (7,091; 98; 6,859), Chad (4,928; 173; 4,742), Congo (11,658; 153; 10,591), DRC (31,415; 782; 27,665), Equatorial Guinea (8,529; 118; 8,146), Gabon (24,365; 150; 21,791), Sao Tome and Principe (2,345; 37; 2,290)

Eastern (648,916; 12,702; 537,448):

Comoros (3,949; 146; 3,719), Djibouti (11,523; 153; 11,354), Eritrea (4,061; 14; 3,812), Ethiopia (271,200; 4,143; 236,774), Kenya (170,485; 3,141; 116,133), Madagascar (41,234; 830; 40,176), Mauritius (1,363; 17; 1,183), Rwanda (26,892; 352; 25,602), Seychelles (11,145; 40; 9,936), Somalia (14,647; 768; 6,717), South Sudan (10,688; 115; 10,514), Sudan (35,289; 2,600; 27,949), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (45,931; 362; 43,401)

Northern (1,456,377; 43,929; 1,279,312):

Algeria (128,456; 3,591; 89,476), Egypt (260,659; 15,001; 191,475), Libya (184,815; 3,116; 171,279), Mauritania (19,463; 463; 18,377), Morocco (518,868; 9,138; 506,740), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (742; 46; 692), Tunisia (343,374; 12,574; 301,273)

Southern (2,072,373; 64,627; 1,937,132):

Angola (34,180; 757; 27,646), Botswana (56,313; 831; 50,494), Eswatini (18,589; 672; 17,861), Lesotho (10,825; 326; 6,434), Malawi (34,329; 1,154; 32,603), Mozambique (70,724; 836; 69,499), Namibia (54,659; 818; 50,241), South Africa (1,659,070; 56,363; 1,554,184), Zambia (94,751; 1,276; 91,592), Zimbabwe (38,933; 1,594; 36,578)

Western (472,735; 6,232; 447,320):

Benin (8,058; 101; 7,893), Burkina Faso (13,430; 166; 13,248), Cabo Verde (30,273; 263; 28,320), Côte d'Ivoire (47,233; 303; 46,642), Gambia (5,990; 178; 5,767), Ghana (93,775; 784; 91,853), Guinea (23,172; 161; 20,971), Guinea Bissau (3,761; 68; 3,516), Liberia (2,179; 86; 2,033), Mali (14,265; 517; 9,690), Niger (5,410; 192; 5,083), Nigeria (166,285; 2,071; 156,557), Senegal (41,331; 1,138; 39,972), Sierra Leone (4,141; 79; 3,131), Togo (13,432; 125; 12,644)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Media files

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

Raped, murdered and dumped by roadside, Nigerians seek #JusticeforComfortBenjamin

1 killed, another injured in Lagos APC LG election primaries

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Yoruba nation agitators defy FG, reopen Idiroko border forcefully

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Gunmen kill Jonathan’s ex-aide, Ahmed Gulak in Imo

UEFA Champions League final: Manchester City Vs Chelsea on DStv this weekend