Central (173,028 cases; 2,787 deaths; 159,208 recoveries):
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 30 May 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (4,823,429), deaths (130,277) and recoveries (4,360,420) by region:
Burundi (4,715; 6; 4,198), Cameroon (77,982; 1,270; 72,926), CAR (7,091; 98; 6,859), Chad (4,928; 173; 4,742), Congo (11,658; 153; 10,591), DRC (31,415; 782; 27,665), Equatorial Guinea (8,529; 118; 8,146), Gabon (24,365; 150; 21,791), Sao Tome and Principe (2,345; 37; 2,290)
Eastern (648,916; 12,702; 537,448):
Comoros (3,949; 146; 3,719), Djibouti (11,523; 153; 11,354), Eritrea (4,061; 14; 3,812), Ethiopia (271,200; 4,143; 236,774), Kenya (170,485; 3,141; 116,133), Madagascar (41,234; 830; 40,176), Mauritius (1,363; 17; 1,183), Rwanda (26,892; 352; 25,602), Seychelles (11,145; 40; 9,936), Somalia (14,647; 768; 6,717), South Sudan (10,688; 115; 10,514), Sudan (35,289; 2,600; 27,949), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (45,931; 362; 43,401)
Northern (1,456,377; 43,929; 1,279,312):
Algeria (128,456; 3,591; 89,476), Egypt (260,659; 15,001; 191,475), Libya (184,815; 3,116; 171,279), Mauritania (19,463; 463; 18,377), Morocco (518,868; 9,138; 506,740), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (742; 46; 692), Tunisia (343,374; 12,574; 301,273)
Southern (2,072,373; 64,627; 1,937,132):
Angola (34,180; 757; 27,646), Botswana (56,313; 831; 50,494), Eswatini (18,589; 672; 17,861), Lesotho (10,825; 326; 6,434), Malawi (34,329; 1,154; 32,603), Mozambique (70,724; 836; 69,499), Namibia (54,659; 818; 50,241), South Africa (1,659,070; 56,363; 1,554,184), Zambia (94,751; 1,276; 91,592), Zimbabwe (38,933; 1,594; 36,578)
Western (472,735; 6,232; 447,320):
Benin (8,058; 101; 7,893), Burkina Faso (13,430; 166; 13,248), Cabo Verde (30,273; 263; 28,320), Côte d'Ivoire (47,233; 303; 46,642), Gambia (5,990; 178; 5,767), Ghana (93,775; 784; 91,853), Guinea (23,172; 161; 20,971), Guinea Bissau (3,761; 68; 3,516), Liberia (2,179; 86; 2,033), Mali (14,265; 517; 9,690), Niger (5,410; 192; 5,083), Nigeria (166,285; 2,071; 156,557), Senegal (41,331; 1,138; 39,972), Sierra Leone (4,141; 79; 3,131), Togo (13,432; 125; 12,644)
