Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 3 April 2021, 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (4,252,676), deaths (113,429) and recoveries (3,800,130) by region:

Central (137,021 cases; 2,230 deaths; 121,175 recoveries): Burundi (2,842; 6; 1,155), Cameroon (57,337; 851; 51,769), CAR (5,285; 73; 5,024), Chad (4,552; 164; 4,149), Congo (9,681; 135; 7,898), DRC (28,217; 745; 25,512), Equatorial Guinea (7,008; 103; 6,635), Gabon (19,863; 119; 16,910), Sao Tome and Principe (2,236; 34; 2,123)

Eastern (511,036; 9,172; 367,575): Comoros (3,712; 146; 3,538), Djibouti (8,431; 71; 6,630), Eritrea (3,334; 10; 3,058), Ethiopia (211,314; 2,915; 159,929), Kenya (136,893; 2,186; 93,430), Madagascar (24,902; 438; 22,155), Mauritius (1,095; 12; 688), Rwanda (22,167; 310; 20,398), Seychelles (4,259; 24; 3,836), Somalia (11,398; 529; 4,819), South Sudan (10,255; 112; 9,779), Sudan (31,833; 2,063; 23,990), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (40,934; 335; 15,147)

Northern (1,254,298; 36,053; 1,105,413): Algeria (117,337; 3,099; 81,789), Egypt (203,546; 12,084; 155,448), Libya (161,088; 2,684; 148,288), Mauritania (17,904; 449; 17,142), Morocco (497,257; 8,835; 484,224), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (235; 12; 145), Tunisia (256,931; 8,890; 218,377)

Southern (1,913,898; 60,243; 1,802,365): Angola (22,467; 538; 20,867), Botswana (40,878; 591; 36,076), Eswatini (17,347; 668; 16,568), Lesotho (10,706; 315; 4,471), Malawi (33,639; 1,119; 30,490), Mozambique (67,923; 778; 56,841), Namibia (44,581; 531; 42,121), South Africa (1,550,724; 52,964; 1,475,398), Zambia (88,730; 1,215; 84,825), Zimbabwe (36,903; 1,524; 34,708)

Western (436,423; 5,731; 403,602): Benin (7,313; 93; 6,452), Burkina Faso (12,791; 150; 12,430), Cabo Verde (17,717; 171; 16,398), Côte d'Ivoire (44,445; 250; 41,281), Gambia (5,459; 165; 5,070), Ghana (90,674; 744; 88,426), Guinea (20,228; 128; 16,832), Guinea Bissau (3,661; 65; 2,992), Liberia (2,042; 85; 1,899), Mali (10,285; 390; 6,901), Niger (5,021; 187; 4,641), Nigeria (163,063; 2,058; 151,835), Senegal (38,889; 1,056; 37,532), Sierra Leone (3,987; 79; 2,817), Togo (10,848; 110; 8,096)

