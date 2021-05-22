Central (171,015 cases; 2,687 deaths; 154,507 recoveries): Burundi (4,451; 6; 3,655), Cameroon (77,429; 1,189; 70,497), CAR (7,037; 96; 6,583), Chad (4,919; 173; 4,719), Congo (11,476; 150; 10,391), DRC (30,825; 779; 27,603), Equatorial Guinea (8,436; 112; 7,801), Gabon (24,107; 147; 20,976), Sao Tome and Principe (2,335; 35; 2,282)
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 22 May 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (4,741,000), deaths (127,923) and recoveries (4,288,857) by region:
Eastern (637,759; 12,369; 519,269): Comoros (3,930; 146; 3,710), Djibouti (11,490; 152; 11,313), Eritrea (3,921; 14; 3,711), Ethiopia (268,520; 4,060; 225,580), Kenya (167,535; 3,043; 114,394), Madagascar (40,692; 785; 38,950), Mauritius (1,292; 17; 1,161), Rwanda (26,601; 349; 24,967), Seychelles (9,764; 35; 7,826), Somalia (14,594; 767; 6,639), South Sudan (10,652; 115; 10,462), Sudan (34,889; 2,515; 27,949), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (43,370; 350; 42,429)
Northern (1,429,940; 42,880; 1,260,957): Algeria (126,434; 3,405; 88,126), Egypt (251,539; 14,611; 185,243), Libya (182,899; 3,105; 169,733), Mauritania (19,049; 458; 18,231), Morocco (516,449; 9,115; 504,757), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (737; 45; 683), Tunisia (332,833; 12,141; 294,184)
Southern (2,032,565; 63,799; 1,911,098): Angola (31,909; 709; 26,513), Botswana (54,151; 784; 48,449), Eswatini (18,546; 672; 17,824), Lesotho (10,795; 320; 6,427), Malawi (34,261; 1,153; 32,262), Mozambique (70,551; 831; 68,868), Namibia (52,433; 759; 48,951), South Africa (1,628,335; 55,719; 1,534,350), Zambia (92,920; 1,266; 91,019), Zimbabwe (38,664; 1,586; 36,435)
Western (469,721; 6,188; 443,026): Benin (8,025; 101; 7,893), Burkina Faso (13,410; 165; 13,225), Cabo Verde (29,033; 254; 26,456), Côte d'Ivoire (46,874; 298; 46,282), Gambia (5,968; 175; 5,727), Ghana (93,521; 783; 91,458), Guinea (22,963; 155; 20,614), Guinea Bissau (3,749; 68; 3,478), Liberia (2,142; 85; 2,022), Mali (14,236; 512; 9,418), Niger (5,364; 192; 5,027), Nigeria (165,944; 2,067; 156,462), Senegal (41,023; 1,129; 39,710), Sierra Leone (4,117; 79; 3,112), Togo (13,352; 125; 12,142)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
