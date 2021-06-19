RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 19 June 2021, 9 am EAT

Authors:

APO Importer

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,160,473), deaths (136,810) and recoveries (4,590,617) by region:

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Central (186,334 cases; 2,931 deaths; 167,582 recoveries): Burundi (5,121; 8; 4,198), Cameroon (80,090; 1,310; 77,305), CAR (11,032; 98; 7,103), Chad (4,945; 174; 4,768), Congo (12,298; 161; 11,330), DRC (36,956; 866; 27,911), Equatorial Guinea (8,698; 120; 8,489), Gabon (24,834; 157; 24,165), Sao Tome and Principe (2,360; 37; 2,313)

Recommended articles

Eastern (693,035; 13,606; 574,455): Comoros (3,975; 146; 3,745), Djibouti (11,586; 154; 11,421), Eritrea (5,285; 19; 4,743), Ethiopia (274,899; 4,276; 253,634), Kenya (178,078; 3,437; 122,346), Madagascar (42,040; 891; 41,440), Mauritius (1,761; 18; 1,311), Rwanda (30,048; 378; 26,393), Seychelles (14,123; 55; 12,505), Somalia (14,841; 775; 7,137), South Sudan (10,764; 115; 10,514), Sudan (36,347; 2,737; 30,062), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (68,779; 584; 49,026)

Northern (1,527,771; 46,343; 1,338,037): Algeria (135,219; 3,746; 94,150), Egypt (276,190; 15,791; 204,701), Libya (190,426; 3,173; 175,923), Mauritania (20,288; 480; 19,303), Morocco (525,924; 9,233; 512,937), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (742; 46; 692), Tunisia (378,982; 13,874; 330,331)

Southern (2,273,189; 67,565; 2,048,332): Angola (37,467; 853; 31,570), Botswana (65,815; 940; 58,541), Eswatini (18,800; 677; 17,997), Lesotho (11,010; 327; 6,445), Malawi (34,781; 1,166; 32,824), Mozambique (72,123; 844; 70,030), Namibia (70,112; 1,107; 57,716), South Africa (1,796,589; 58,441; 1,632,182), Zambia (125,157; 1,554; 103,884), Zimbabwe (41,335; 1,656; 37,143)

Western (480,144; 6,365; 462,211): Benin (8,140; 103; 7,979), Burkina Faso (13,462; 167; 13,287), Cabo Verde (31,910; 281; 30,907), Côte d'Ivoire (48,007; 307; 47,366), Gambia (6,024; 181; 5,827), Ghana (94,913; 793; 92,881), Guinea (23,450; 168; 22,250), Guinea Bissau (3,824; 69; 3,556), Liberia (2,834; 95; 2,105), Mali (14,375; 524; 10,018), Niger (5,459; 193; 5,178), Nigeria (167,155; 2,117; 163,540), Senegal (42,259; 1,158; 40,767), Sierra Leone (4,631; 82; 3,212), Togo (13,701; 127; 13,338)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Media files

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid took his friends to dinner and spent N3.6M

Odion Ighalo's estranged wife Sonia congratulates him on the arrival of his child from another woman

'You had no kobo na package we dey package' - Iyabo Ojo's ex PA says as they drag each other on Instagram

Tope Alabi apologises to fellow gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori following the criticism of her record

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (Watch)

Olamide visits the Caribbean and delivers timeless music for you on ‘UY Scuti’ [Pulse Album Review]

Iyabo Ojo calls out her bestie Omo Brish on IG for throwing shades at her

BBNaija Reunion: Dorathy denies feelings for Ozo + all the highlights you probably missed

Pastor arrested for killing and burying wife in shallow grave behind his house